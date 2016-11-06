Newsvine

FBI sends letter to Congress saying email review completed, decision not to prosecute Clinton stands | Fox News

Seeded on Sun Nov 6, 2016 4:42 PM
Seeded on Sun Nov 6, 2016 4:42 PM
FBI Director James Comey said Sunday that the agency has reviewed all of the Hillary Clinton emails recently discovered in an unrelated case and that his conclusion in July not to prosecute Clinton after the FBI’s original investigation into her use of private email server still stands.

“Since my letter, the FBI investigative team has been working around the clock to process and review a large volume of emails,” Comey said Sunday in a follow-up letter to Congress. “During that time we reviewed all of the communications that were to or from Hilary Clinton as secretary of state. Based on our review, we have not changed our conclusion.”

 

 

