Veteran Cop Fired For Giving a Homeless Man a Sh*t Sandwich -- Claims It Was a Joke

“It was a disgusting, vile act — that, there is no excuse; there is no explaining it; there is no justification,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told KOMO News after the termination of an officer for, quite literally, giving a homeless man a shit sandwich.

“It’s a disgrace to the department, it’s a disgrace to the badge,” McManus continued.

In May, Officer Matthew Luckhurst inexplicably thought it would be humorous to place feces in between two slices of bread and offer it to a likely-starving homeless person in a styrofoam takeout box, and then boast of this ‘prank’ to his partner.

Ultimately, two review boards — one sworn advisory panel and one comprised of civilians — both recommended Luckhurst be ‘indefinitely suspended.’ This week, McManus upheld that recommendation — and as his interview with KOMO evidences, disgust over Luckhurst’s puerile, disrespectful ‘joke’ is universal in the department.