Oath Keepers Promise to Patrol the Polls on Election Day

With Donald Trump doubling down on claims of a “rigged” election, the Oath Keepers is calling all members to rush to the polls and monitor for voter fraud.

Stewart Rhodes, Oath Keeper founder and president, announced “Operation Sabot 2016” yesterday on the group’s website.

The Oath Keepers are well known for showing up heavily armed in instances of social crisis. Staking out polling stations to thwart voter intimidation is likely to cause more problems than it solves, especially given the group’s own history of frightening locals. Coming at a time of increasing racial tensions, likely armed, mostly white men secretly patrolling voting stations looking for “suspicious” activity is incredibly worrisome.

Regardless, the group truly believes it’s obligated to do it.

Among other obligations recognized by the Oath Keepers is its ten “Orders We Will Not Obey.” These “orders” echo fears that are central to the America’s antigovernment movement – that the government will enact mass gun confiscation, impose martial law, blockade American cities turning them into concentration camps and usher in a “New World Order” of globalist elites.

With these paranoid conspiracy theories as a driving force behind the Oath Keepers, it seems unlikely the group’s claims of non-partisan and patriotic altruism are sincere. For many in the antigovernment movement, Hillary Clinton, or “Hitlery” as Rhodes likes to call her, is the embodiment of these worst fears.