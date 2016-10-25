Florida Cop Accidentally Shoots, Kills 73-yo Librarian As Crowd Watches in Horror

A 73-year-old librarian became the latest victim of police in Punta Gorda, Florida. However, her tragic death — in front of 34 people, during an officer’s demonstration about police use of deadly force — is far from the, unfortunately common, tales of violence by law enforcement.

Mary Knowlton signed up to be a student in the citizen police academy hosted by the Punta Gorda Police Department, intended to show residents of the small town why and how officers do what they do.

To illustrate how and when officers decide to use lethal force, the officer had the two students role-play a scenario putting citizens in cops’ shoes.

Such a simulation would ordinarily not pose any danger to participants, as weapons would either be fake or empty.

Not this time.