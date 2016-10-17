Newsvine

Mean SOB Left-532262

About Articles: 48 Seeds: 1367 Comments: 67514 Since: Sep 2008

Mafia 3 is released today and people are delighted because you can slaughter the Ku Klux Klan

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Mean SOB Left-532262 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Sun Newspaper Online
Seeded on Mon Oct 17, 2016 2:23 PM
Discuss:

Players take control of Lincoln Clay, a black Vietnam vet who returns from the war to find his friends have been killed by the local mob.

You then take control of Lincoln as he exacts his revenge on those who killed his friends and as he hunts down the town’s KKK members.

The game has already received a huge amount of praise from critics and social media users alike who say it’s a refreshing take on the narrative of America in the 1960s.

On social media, gamers provoked fury by saying they were delighted to be able to blast away at Klan members.

Video of Gameplay can be found here;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XeHxPGgPfxk

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor