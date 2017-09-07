Trump-loving Tulsa man runs over sleeping homeless people in deadly truck rampage

A Trump supporter in Oklahoma has been arrested for deliberately killing a homeless person using his truck.

Tulsa World reports that 40-year-old Jeremy Thacker was arrested this week after he allegedly ran over 46-year-old Shawn Birdo, a homeless man who was sleeping under an overpass. Thacker also injured two other homeless people — Cynthia Wallace and James Russell — who were sleeping under the overpass near Birdo.

Additionally, police say that Thacker hit another man in the head with a pipe outside of a convenience store shortly before his fatal attack on Birdo.

Thacker faces one count of first-degree murder and five related counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Police allege Thacker deliberately targeted homeless people during his rampage, and multiple social media posts on his Facebook page show him holding contemptuous views of the homeless.

Thacker’s Facebook page also show that he was a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, as he posted several memes in support of the 45th president, as seen below.