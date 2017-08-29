Hurricane Harvey Rains Criticism Of Biblical Proportions On Televangelist Joel Osteen

As the continuing path of the devastation of Hurricane Harvey shut down Sunday religious services in Houston, TX, this weekend, televangelical millionaire Joel Osteen closed the doors to his 16,800 seat megachurch, refusing to provide a safe venue of relief for survivors of the city’s mass flooding.

Even worse, while dozens of other flooded out churches immediately launched websites for people to request relief, sign up to volunteer, or make a donation, millionaire man of God Joel Osteen – like his BFF Donald Trump — simply took to Twitter to say this: