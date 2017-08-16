Judge gives combined 33 years to pair who threatened black family with Confederate flags

According to reports, Norton and Torres paraded through a neighborhood that is populated by mostly black residents with a group called “Respect the Flag,” which flew Confederate flags from their trucks. The group allegedly noticed a black family having a birthday party, and decided to roll up and cause trouble, reportedly telling the party-goers that they would “kill y’all ni**ers.”

Video from the incident was shared by the New York Times back in October, 2015.

Prosecutors say that members of the group, which calls itself Respect the Flag, threatened a group of blacks attending an outdoor birthday party on July 25. A cellphone video of part of the episode shows several white men driving away from the party in a convoy of pickup trucks with the Confederate battle flag and other banners, including American flags, fluttering from the truck beds. The partygoers contend that members of the flag group yelled racial slurs and displayed a crowbar, a knife and either a rifle or a shotgun, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil rights group in Montgomery, Ala., that is representing some of the accusers.

According to the accused, the confrontation started when someone at the party threw an object at one of the trucks, but party attendees’ accusations and video of the incident were enough to charge two people, Kayla Norton and Jose Torres, with violating Georgia’s street-gang terrorism law.

“If you drive around town with a Confederate flag, yelling the ‘N’ word, you know how it’s going to be interpreted,” Judge William McClainsaid at the sentencing. “It’s inexplicable to me that you weren’t arrested by the police that day.