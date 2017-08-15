After Charlottesville, Father Disowns Alt-Right Son in Letter to the Editor

A father has publicly denounced his son for holding racist views following his participation in this weekend’s violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“My name is Pearce Tefft, and I am writing to all, with regards to my youngest son, Peter Tefft, an avowed white nationalist who has been featured in a number of local news stories over the last several months,” the father began in his letter to the editor, which appeared on the news site Inforum.

The younger Tefft was identified on Twitter as a white nationalist attendee of the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, which turned violent on Saturday. Peter posted photos of himself in Charlottesville and statements about the rally on his Twitter and Facebook profiles.