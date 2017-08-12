Newsvine

How to Verify if a Convicted Felon has had their Rights Restored in Florida

By Angry Left-532262
Sat Aug 12, 2017 9:17 AM
    https://fpcweb.fcor.state.fl.us/

     

    Anyone that is not on this website has not had their rights restored.

    There is no reason that someone who has had their rights restored wouldn't be listed here.

     

