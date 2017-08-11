Newsvine

Crazed Cop Admits to Setting Massive Wildfire Because He 'Wanted to Feel the Excitement'

    Uintah County, UT — If you live in the western U.S., you know that every year much of the region is threatened by wildfires which can cause massive property damage as well as environmental destruction.

    That didn’t stop former Utah Highway Patrol trooper Rex Richard Olsen from using a cigarette to intentionally start a fire on June 9 in Uintah County – “because he wanted to feel the excitement of it.”

    He didn’t just flip a cigarette out of the window, but used a “burned cigarette and match combination…as a timed fuse.”

    Olsen was fired July 1, and has since been charged with arson, a second-degree felony which can bring up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. He was also charged with a misdemeanor violation of Wildland Fire Protection.

