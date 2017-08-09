Farmer Heartbroken After Cop 'Feared for His Life' and Killed His Prize Goat

Matt Minnick is a small farmer in Portland who is now very upset after a Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy shot and killed his top breeding goat Sunday morning.

Volt was not some pit bull or rabid German Shepard — he was a goat.

As a friendly reminder, when children go to petting zoos, they are surrounded by these animals. There are thousands of petting zoos throughout the country at which children interact with goats on a daily basis. Amazingly enough, none of these children ‘fear for their lives’ and kill any of these goats.