Farmer Heartbroken After Cop 'Feared for His Life' and Killed His Prize Goat

Matt Minnick is a small farmer in Portland who is now very upset after a Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy shot and killed his top breeding goat Sunday morning.
Volt was not some pit bull or rabid German Shepard — he was a goat.
As a friendly reminder, when children go to petting zoos, they are surrounded by these animals. There are thousands of petting zoos throughout the country at which children interact with goats on a daily basis. Amazingly enough, none of these children ‘fear for their lives’ and kill any of these goats.
“And they say, ‘yeah, it was either me or the goat’ and I said, ‘man, there are 7-year-old kids that deal with these goats. Infants that deal with these,'”