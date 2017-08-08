WATCH: Man Shows the Power of Remaining Silent While Being Harassed by Cops

Still reeling in a landmark court ruling for citizens’ rights to film police officers, Turner was passing through Grayson County, Texas on his way to Oklahoma this week, when he was pulled over by Grayson County Sheriff’s Officers Mark Hanning (10 years on the force) and Kenna Barker, who appears to be in training.

The traffic stop started with the officers approaching Turner on his passenger side and asking if Turner could roll down his window more. Knowing his rights, Turner refused and said if the duo wanted to see his license they’d have to come around to his side of the vehicle where they could feel free to see both items through his window.

“Texas law states I only have to exhibit them, I don’t have to hand them over…I don’t want you to think I’m reaching for something,” he said when asked to reach over his license and registration and hand them through the window to the officers.

Knowing his rights, Turner refused to answer any leading questions such as, “Do you still live at the same address as your license…Do you want to tell me why you got pulled over or do you want to remain silent?…Did you happen to see me sitting on the side of the road back there a couple miles?…Were you aware you were following that close?…How far away were you from the vehicle you were following?…So you were aware how far away you were from the car you were following?…Do you know how fast you were going when you came by?…When’s the last time you got a ticket?”