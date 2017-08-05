BREAKING: Evidence Trump Committed Criminal Tax Fraud

The Washington Post just ran a breaking story, saying they have substantial evidence that President Donald Trump committed criminal tax fraud. They didn’t treat the story lightly, either.

They found that Trump used a limited liability company to sell two condominium apartments to his son, Eric Trump, at less than market value. Trump sold him the condos for $350,000 a piece, yet just a few months prior to that was listing the price at $790,000 and $800,000, respectively.

Here’s where we get into the interesting details: Since Trump didn’t sell them at fair market value, he should have paid a gift tax on the sale, but he didn’t. How do we know this? Well, President Trump’s tax returns aren’t publicly available (we wonder why) but there’s evidence proving he didn’t.

When Trump made the sale, according to New York property records, Trump paid $13,000 in state and local transfer taxes. He did this correctly. However, if he properly filed his gift tax returns, he wouldn’t need to pay the state and local transfer taxes. That means the sales weren’t gifts at all.

According to the Post, who went more in-depth with the analysis: