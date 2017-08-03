Newsvine

Cop Tickets Man in Wheelchair for Not Crossing Street Fast Enough After an SUV Ran Over Him

    A police officer in downtown Denver — who apparently has no idea what an officer’s discretion means — cited a man for not crossing the street fast enough in a wheelchair. The disabled man is now fighting back.

    Kyle Wolfe was legally crossing 19th Street in downtown Denver last month when he says the light changed before he could make it across. Just five feet from the sidewalk, Wolfe was then run over by an SUV.

    Wolfe — who was injured during the accident and whose wheelchair was now totaled — was then issued a citation by a Denver police officer for disobeying a traffic signal.

    But Wolfe says he didn’t disobey anything, and he simply ran out of time.

    “I was very shocked that a pedestrian that has the right of way got a ticket,” Wolfe said.

