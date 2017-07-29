Another internet-famous bigot finds herself unemployed – DeadState

This week, a video showing Amber Hensley of Mapleton berating three Somali women after they allegedly parked their car too close to hers at a local Walmart was shared widely across the internet, resulting in Hensley losing her job at a CPA firm this Wednesday according to local news reports.

“She said ‘I am going to kill you guys,'” said Rowda Soyan, who was also involved in the incident. In the video, which was uploaded in segments to Snapchat, Hensley tells the women to “go home,” adding that “we are going to kill everyone of ya.”

In the wake of her firing, the CPA firm where Hensley was employed released the following statement: