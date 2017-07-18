Secret Service contradicts Trump's lawyer: We never cleared Russia meeting.

The latest effort at an excuse that could justify Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer last year was shot down mere hours after it was first raised. The Secret Service quickly denied the suggestion from President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer that it had somehow vetted the June 2016 meeting.

“Donald Trump, Jr. was not a protectee of the USSS in June, 2016. Thus we would not have screened anyone he was meeting with at that time,” Secret Service spokesman Mason Brayman said in a statement.

The Secret Service issued the statement shortly after Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow raised the issue on one of his many Sunday morning talk show appearances. “Well, I wonder why the Secret Service, if this was nefarious, why the Secret Service allowed these people in,” Sekulow said on ABC’s This Week. “The president had Secret Service protection at that point, and that raised a question with me.”