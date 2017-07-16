Newsvine

Watch: Time Lapse of The Satanic veterans Monument being created!

By Angry Left-532262
Sun Jul 16, 2017 4:38 PM
    This is a monument commissioned by The Satanic Temple, slated for installation in a public veteran's park in Belle Plaine MN. It was entitled "Baphomatic Bowl of Wisdom" by its designer, Chris Andres.

    You can watch the full 72 minute build version of this video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LXgWgEKU6d0

    Follow my current project status: https://www.facebook.com/PrettyHateMachining or https://www.instagram.com/prettyhatemachining/
    See my creations for sale: http://www.prettyhatemachining.com

    Original artwork by Chris Andres, you can find him at: https://www.facebook.com/chrispandrescreations/ https://www.instagram.com/chrispandres/
    https://www.etsy.com/shop/chrisandrescreations

    The Satanic Temple: https://thesatanictemple.com/

