Satanist Bible Study: Job's Problem of Evil Problem

People who spend a lot of time thinking about god have to worry about what they call the “Problem Of Evil.” Rarely realizing that it’s only a problem for them.

The Problem of Evil is simple: If god is allegedly so good, why does he let bone cancer and volcanoes keep happening? Why do terrorists get away with it?

Of course, most atheists and Satanists have an easy answer to the “Problem of Evil.” But philosophers and theologians have wrestled with it for centuries anyway. Which brings us to that poor schmuck Job.

The Book of Job sports some of the Bible’s best poetry. And, for better or worse, its most sensible and consistent commentary about life:

“Man that is born of a woman is of few days, and full of trouble. He cometh forth like a flower, and is cut down. He fleeth also as a shadow, and continueth not.”

And when he fulfills the fantasy of basically everyone who’s ever read the Bible and asks god to explain this sorry state, the answer he gets is harsh but at least consistent: