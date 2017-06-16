BREAKING: Special Counsel Subpoenas Trump Bank Accounts, Phone Calls, Trump Threatens To Fire Him

Mueller has issued subpoenas of President Trump’s personal bank accounts, along with his phone records. Since it’s an official court order, refusal to comply can result in contempt of court charge, punishable by jail, a fine, or both.

The move is expected to put Trump’s personal finances under a microscope. So far, Trump has been the only president in recent history to refuse to divulge his tax returns. The expanding probe is likely to reveal a ton of dirt from the president’s financial past.

Aides close to the president indicated he’s “furious,” and is threatening to fire Mueller. Trump doesn’t believe Mueller is conducting an impartial investigation of him and accused Mueller of conducting a “witch hunt.” Everyone close to the president is strongly advising against the move, and say that it would prompt a “nuclear bomb” to go off in Washington, making Trump’s impeachment for obstruction of justice that much more likely.

Rod J. Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general, even shot down Trump’s suggestion saying in effect that he would ignore Trump if he’s given the order to terminate Mueller.