WATCH: Cops Mistake Innocent Man's License for a Fake, So They Beat and Arrest Him

It all started when Acosta’s driver’s license was confiscated by the bar’s security guard because the Arizona bouncer said the New York drivers license looked fake to him. Instead of returning the questionable identification, he simply put it in his pocket and ignored his requests to get back his license.

“If you want it back, you’ll have to call police,” he said, before informing Faye he’d keep it at the bar because it seemed fake to him. While the couple was trying to make sense of the situation, another security guard called the police.

After Tempe Police bike patrol officers arrived, a brief discussion with the bouncers took place. They then called Acosta over, who explained the situation to the officers. After they ran his identification through their system, they then asked Acosta to confirm the last four digits of his social security number.

Acosta told them the last four of his social, but that’s where things took a turn for the worse. He said one officer told him to put his hands behind his back, while the other officer told him to put his hands on the police cruiser.

Not knowing which officer to obey, he just stood there. At that point, they said he was resisting arrest, and slammed him to the ground. Faye knew what to do. She started recording.