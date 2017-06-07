Christians express concerns over proposed Satanic memorial in Belle Plaine

Father Brian Lynch presented serious issues with the proposed Satanic memorial for Belle Plaine’s Veterans Memorial Park at the community’s city council meeting June 5.

The pastor of Our Lady of the Prairie in Belle Plaine, Father Lynch highlighted the dangers of children being exposed to the memorial, which will include Satanic symbols. Earlier this year, the Massachusetts-based nonprofit Reason Alliance Ltd., associated with the Satanic Temple in Salem, proposed the memorial to the Belle Plaine city council. The council later approved it.

“The inverted pentagrams on the Satanic monument proposed by the Satanic Temple will prompt young people to consider Satanism for themselves and to reject the good moral behavior required for an ordered and peaceful society,”

Belle Plaine became a target of the Satanic group after the city allowed a squabble with the Vets Club over another monument in Veterans Memorial Park. A soldier statue known as “Joe” knelt in front of a small cross. After being taken down by the city earlier this year, the council allowed it to return after complaints from the Vets Club. The city made a section of Veterans Memorial Park “a limited public forum” for privately-owned memorials.