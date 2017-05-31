5 Cops Removed from Dept After Killing Parents Asleep in a Car While on a Date

After taking the lives of Kisha Michael, 31, and Marquintan Sandlin, 32, who had fallen asleep in their car while on a date, the five officers who fired the 20 rounds into the car have been removed from the department.

Despite the city and the department refusing to release the names of the officers who killed a couple for sleeping in their car, a public records request identified the officers involved in the shooting as Michael Jaen, Richard Parcella, Jason Cantrell, Sean Reidy and Andrew Cohen.

For at least 45 minutes, police attempted “to rouse” them in an effort “to de-escalate the situation,”

After admitting that the couple was asleep, Butts quickly defended the officers, noting, “Obviously at some point they were conscious because somebody felt threatened.”