California Deputy Blames Satan in YouTube Apology for Selling Drugs

“I made that decision based on Satan playing games with me, and making me feel like I was prideful and unable to go to family members for help,” Logan August said sitting next to his wife in a video recorded apology to friends, family, co-workers and the community.

Between June 2014 and October 2014, August colluded with a former deputy, Derrick Penny and his informant, as well as former Bakersfield police detective Patrick Mara – who was sentenced to five years in prison last year

Both August and Penny, who both joined the department in 2007, admitted to their involvement in the scheme and are scheduled to plead guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute today at the federal courthouse in Fresno.