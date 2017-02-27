Judge sentences 2 people convicted in confederate flag confrontation

In July 2015, just weeks after the Charleston church massacre, a large group of people drove up to a birthday party in Douglasville in trucks, flying American, military and Confederate flags.

The child’s mother, Melissa Alford, said the group walked up to her property and threatened her family.

Monday morning, a judge sentenced Torres to 20 years in prison, with 13 to serve. Norton was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with six to serve.

“If you drive around town with a Confederate flag, yelling the 'N' word, you know how it’s going to be interpreted,” Judge William McClain said. “It’s inexplicable to me that you weren’t arrested by the police that day.