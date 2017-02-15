"Please Leave Our Neighborhood": Rich White Woman Defends Elderly Black Man From Cops

Without any reason, the officers stopped the man and began to question him. The man had allegedly expressed some dissatisfaction with how he was being singled out, and the officers then ordered him to get on the ground.

Jody Westby, a white, female attorney and CEO of a company called Global Cyber Risk LLC, witnessed the altercation while working from her home office. She immediately ran out to confront the police, and asked her housekeeper to record the developing situation.

The police informed Westby that they were responding to a report of burglary, and said that they stopped to question the man to see if he had anything to do with the incident.

Westby did not back down, and demanded that the officers tell her the address of where the report came from. When they provided her with the address, she informed them that they were blocks away from the alleged crime and weren’t even in the right neighborhood.

She then informed the officers that she is an attorney and that they did not have the right to detain him. After threatening to report the officers, she picked the man up and carried him away, saying to the them “please leave our neighborhood.”