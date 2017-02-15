My Son Was Murdered in the Line of Duty by Right-Wing Extremists

Last week, President Donald Trump called on the Department of Justice to devote extra resources to prosecuting crimes against law enforcement.

He was making good on promises to push back against the Black Lives Matter movement against police brutality, which some conservatives have cast as a "war on cops."

But a different, lesser-known ideology has a longer and more substantiated history of leading to deadly confrontations between extremists and police: the sovereign citizen movement. The far-right philosophy denies the legitimacy of nearly all government.

Between 1990 and 2015, people associated with the movement killed 54 law enforcement and criminal justice officials, according to an analysis by the University of Maryland's START (Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism) program. Sovereign citizens and similar right-wing extremists were responsible for 80 percent of ideologically motivated murders of on-duty police officers during those years, compared to only 12 such killings by Al Qaeda and other jihadists.

Brandon, my son, pulled up in his cruiser ten minutes later to assist Evans with the stop. He ran the van's license plate, and learned that it was registered to a church in Ohio. Jerry said he was a pastor and a sovereign citizen. No one at the time knew what that meant. My son thought he'd stopped a pastor who was traveling, evangelizing. He wasn't worried about his safety.

The pastor gave my son and officer Evans a ton of paperwork—none of it was recognizable as a state registration. He didn't even have a license. Instead, he handed over a homemade "traveller's card." Everyone was confused. They didn't know what this paperwork was. Their guard was down to zero.