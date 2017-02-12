Trump-Loving KKK Leader's Bloated Corpse Pulled From Missouri Riverbank

The body of Ku Klux Klan Imperial Wizard Frank Ancona, who disappeared from his home under extremely suspicious circumstances Friday, was located the bank of a Missouri river Saturday.

While this is certainly a tough time for the Klan leader’s family, the Internet is responding as though Black Santa left them a gigantic Black History Month present. In public posts on Ancona’s son’s timeline, seemingly all the people who have watched Ancona’s beliefs hurt people over the years came together to celebrate the slight downtick in the number of fascists in the world: