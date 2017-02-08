VIDEO: Innocent Man's Dashcam Exonerates Him After Exposing the Cop as the One Who Broke the Law

Filming the police has proven to be an essential part of exposing police corruption. Without direct evidence of their crimes, captured on video, the public would never believe the commoner over the state. Charlie Balakubak, of Kingston, New York, just recently illustrated the power of filming when his dashcam captured a police officer nearly hit him — and then charge Balakubak with a crime that the cop committed!

Balakubak’s run-in with the police was almost literal last September when a cop crossed a double yellow line and swerved at him head on. Narrowly escaping a deadly collision, Balakubak honked at the offending officer and simply carried on.

However, this cop was either out for revenge, or entirely delusional — so he pulled Balakubak over and accused Balakubak of a crime that the cop just committed.

According to Balakubak, the video worked!

“At 4:30 that day, I received a call from the Deputy Chief with an apology and letting me know that the officer was being reprimanded and that the ticket would be dismissed. On Friday the 7th, I received a letter from the city explaining that the ticket was dismissed.