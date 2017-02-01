Cop Charged with Beating Fellow Officer, Locking Her in Dog Kennel — Not Fired

Lawrence, KS — In an infuriating case of blue privilege, a cop, with mountains of evidence against him committing unspeakable crimes, will get to remain a cop — in spite of being arrested. To add insult to injury, this abusive cop is now suing the city for the unlawful search and seizure which was allegedly used to collect all the evidence against him.

The Lawrence Police Department, in February of 2015, gathered enough evidence against Officer William Jacob Burke, 34, to arrest him on felony charges of aggravated battery, criminal threat, aggravated assault, domestic battery, and kidnapping.

The evidence showed that Burke had beaten a fellow officer, choked her until she blacked out, and then chained her, naked, inside of a dog kennel.

“When she started to see spots, she told Burke, ‘Stop’ as best she could,” the report says. “She reached up and tried to pull Burke’s arms away but she couldn’t and she blacked out.”

Seems cut and dry, right? Officer Burke is probably sitting in a jail cell where he belongs, right?

Wrong.

Shortly after his arrest, the city, for unknown reasons and in spite of the evidence, decided not to file charges against Burke.