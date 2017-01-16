The Salt Lake Tribune Just Realized The Satanic Temple is All About "Making a Point"

Now that there’s an After School Satan club in a Utah elementary school, the Salt Lake Tribune seems to have discovered the dirty truth about The Satanic Temple: A big part of their activism is about challenging people’s ideas of what religious privilege entails.

Yes, satanic references tend to throw people off, and isn’t that the point, Satanic Temple? This could have been called the “Rational Thinking Club,” but that wouldn’t have accomplished the purpose. Think of it as a science club with snark.

Unlike the Good News Club, which the Satanists intend to counter, there’s no proselytizing. There’s no preaching of mythology in order to scare kids into acting a certain way. They’re not treating fairy tales as fiction.

If these schools did a better job of teaching critical thinking, the Good News Club wouldn’t have any members. So more power to the Satanists for spreading some common sense.